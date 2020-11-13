Eating nuts can improve sperm quality – Study

Scientists from the United States (U.S.) and Spain have said that the consumption of tree nuts, including almond, hazelnuts and walnuts, can cause changes in the quality of sperm. Lead author of the study, Albert Salas-Huetos said: “This work demonstrates that there are some sensitive regions of the sperm epigenome that respond to diet, and which can result in changes in sperm and in its ability to fertilise.”

The epigenome is the set of chemical modifications to the DNA and DNA-associated proteins in the cell, which alter gene expression. This new research, which was carried out by the Human Nutrition Unit of the Universitat Rovira i Virgili, the Pere Virgili Institute of Health and CIBERobn, both in Spain and the University of Utah, expanded on a previous 2018 study conducted by researchers from the University of Utah and Rovira i Virgili University, in Tarragona, Spain, which found men who regularly incorporated nuts into their diet had “significantly improved the sperm count, viability, motility, and morphology.”

In conducting semen analysis, normal sperm densities range from 15 million to greater than 200 million sperm per millilitre of semen. Similarly, sperm viability (vitality) should be assessed if a low percentage of sperm were progressively motile, e. g.

30 to 40 per cent. On its part, sperm motility is defined as sperm with forward progressions of at least 25 micrometres per second. The study used 72 healthy male participants, who reported following a ‘Western-style diet,’ which typically consisted of red meat and processed foods. Diet had been considered one of the lifestyle and environmental factors that affect sperm quality by researchers over the years. In the ‘nut group,’ which was randomly selected, the 48 participants were asked to consume 60 grams (roughly two ounces) of tree nuts each day for 14 weeks.

At the end of the trial, it was found that those who integrated the nuts into their diet had 36 genomic regions of their sperm DNA show methylation – the biological process essential for normal development – that was ‘significantly different’ from the control, with 97.2 per cent of those regions ‘displaying hypermethylation,’ an increase in the epigenetic methylation of cytosine and adenosine residues in DNA.

