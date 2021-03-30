Health

Eating processed meat increases memory risk –Study

A team of researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) have found that consuming a 25 gram serving of processed meat a day could be associated with a 44 per cent increased risk of developing dementia, while unprocessed meat was linked to lesser chances of it.

 

The findings are published in the ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’. Dementia is a group of thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning.

 

It is characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement and symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning.

 

“Worldwide, the prevalence of dementia is increasing and diet as a modifiable factor could play a role,” reported ‘The Times of India’.

 

The team studied a database containing in-depth genetic and health information from half a million UK participants aged 40 to 69. The data included how often participants consumed different kinds of meat, with six options from never to once or more daily, collected in 2006-2010 by the UK Biobank.

