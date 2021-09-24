News Top Stories

Eating spinach could protect against colon cancer – Study

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) said eating spinach could prevent colon cancer. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Gut Microbes’. Building on previous work, the researchers from the Texas A&M University Health Science Centre (Texas A&M Health) in the U.S. are closer to understand exactly how spinach works to prevent the cancer. Colon cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon) which is the final part of the digestive tract. More than 100,000 cases of cancers per year are recorded in Nigeria.

Previous studies have shown that eating green vegetables and fibre reduces risk of colon cancer by as much as half. This new study however explores the relationship between spinach, gut health, genes and colon cancer outcomes. After feeding freeze-dried spinach to an animal model of familial adenomatous polyposis for 26 weeks, the researchers observed significant antitumor activity in the colon and small intestine.

