Eating too much salt can cause behaviour change – Study

A new study by the University of Edinburgh has found that salt can cause significant behavioural changes in consumers. Before now, it was known that salt is bad for the heart and blood pressure, but probably many don’t know that it can also change behaviour significantly.

The recommended salt intake for adults is less than six grams per day, but intake for most people is usually nine grams. “This, as mentioned, can increase blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia, “The Jerusalem Post’ reported. Although effects of too much salt on the heart and circulatory system have been well established, little was known about the effect of a high-salt diet on human behaviour, which is what intrigued scientists at the University of Edinburgh. However, the study found that a high-salt diet increased stress hormone levels by 75 per cent in mice. Mice naturally eat a low-salt diet, yet here salt consumption mimicked typical human intake. The researchers found that the resting stress hormone levels increase and that the hormonal response in mice to environmental stress was double that of those on a normal diet.

