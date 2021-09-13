Eating yogurt can help control elevated blood pressure

Researchers said yogurt consumption can help lower blood pressure in older adults with elevated levels.

A new study led by an international team, including researchers at the University of Maine (UMaine) in the U.S., found modest but statistically significant reductions in systolic blood pressure among those with high blood pressure who consumed yogurt.

The results of the study was published in the ‘International Dairy Journal’. The study, a new finding in the Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal Study (MSLS), was conducted by researchers Alexandra Wade of the University of South Australia, and UMaine researchers Benjamin Guenther, Fayeza Ahmed and Merrill “Pete” Elias. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, and high blood pressure is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease stroke and diabetes. Diet has long been suggested as a means of lowering blood pressure levels and diets to improve health are very popular.

The MSLS team examined the relationship between yogurt consumption and blood pressure among older adults with and without high blood pressure.

The researchers analysed cross-sectional data for 915 adults (average age 62.1 years) from the Maine- Syracuse Longitudinal Study. Approximately 62 per cent of the sample had high blood pressure as defined as 140/90 mmHg

