EAT’N’GO Africa celebrates 10th anniversary

Eat’N’Go Africa, a leading quickservice restaurant and the parent franchisee to Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has marked a milestone achievement of 10 years of continuous operation in Nigeria.

This landmark anniversary was marked by the management and staff of the company in Lagos recently with fanfair celebration. Over the past decade, Eat’N’Go Africa has grown to become the go-to place and one-stop shop for customers looking to indulge in utmost satisfaction and fun. As part of its growth trajectory, the leading QSR brand has remained consistent in the expansion of its services to more Nigerians and Africans at large and has continued to leverage best business practices to offer exceptional values to its customers across Nigeria. Since the inception of Eat’N’Go in Nigeria, the organisation has documented a significant impact on the socio- economic and human capital development within the communities they operate. In 10 years of its existence, the brand has increased its outlets to 190 and grown across Nigeria, expanded into Kenya, and directly impacted over 4000 staff.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos recently, Mr Patrick McMichael, Group Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Africa, expressed his delight in the firm’s achievements over the past 10 years. He said: “As an organisation, we are extremely elated to celebrate this giant milestone, especially after the economic hard-hit brought about by the pandemic.

“We have scaled through the good and tough times, and we are celebrating our achievements while also learning new innovative ways to continuously satisfy our customers.” The CEO also announced the success of the organisation’s CSR projects. He stated that “Eat’N’Go is vested in the future of our society and its human capital development. For this reason, we are committed to taking the desired steps in ensuring that we support the underprivileged especially those within communities that have limited access to quality education. For instance, our partnership with Slum2School has provided education for over 3000 children who have been put in school.

“As Eat’N’Go alongside its flagship brands – Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery marks its 10th anniversary in Nigeria, we will continue to explore more innovative ways of doing business that will constantly affect the socio-economic livelihood of the country while offering premium satisfaction to our customers,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...