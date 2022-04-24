Ebbo visits Emir of Lapai

Today, I was in the palace of Emir of Lapai, Alh. Umar Bago Tafida III to brief His Highness on the interventions of HYPPADEC in Lapai LGA.

The commission few months ago started with distributing 50 NECO forms to 5 wards of Lapai, after that, it provided 15 number solar lights to Ebbo community and Muye community in Muye/Egba ward. It also provided solar borehole in Kuchi community of Ebbo Gbacinko ward, Jifu community in Gupa/Abugi ward and Gulu in Gulu Anguwa ward.

Few weeks after the above was successfully carried out, the commission again embarked on free medical outreach to about 1000 women and children, the outreach saw to the successful surgery of over 200 women suffering from different illness.

Furthermore, we’ve screened over 100 undergraduates for the commisison, from various courses including medicine, engineering, environmental courses etc. The undergraduates will enjoy free educational support from the commission.

The commission is also set to provide blocks of classrooms and clinics to its affected communities in lapai LGA.

Just today, the commission has distributed over 100 bags of rice to all the five HYPPADEC affected wards in Lapai.

After briefing the Emir on the above, His Highness could not but pray fervently for Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and particularly for Hon. Mikail Al-Amin Bmitosahi, who’s a member of the governing council of the commission. These achievement wouldn’t have been possible without him.

HYPPADEC has intervened in the last few months in over 500 communities in Niger state different social amenities from free medicals to provision of boreholes to educational supports to construction of blocks of classrooms to solar lights etc.

We want to appreciate this gesture as it is helping greatly to compliment government effort in provision of easy lives for our people particularly those living in flood-prone areas.

