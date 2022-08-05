Ebenezer Obey launches ministry against drug addiction

Ebenezer Obey, the ace singer, has launched a ministry against drug addiction and alcoholism in honour of Olayinka Olalekan, his late son. The movement, which is tagged Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM), is aimed at enlightening youths against the dangers of inordinate affinity for drugs and alcohol. Speaking on the inspiration behind the ministry, Obey hinted that Olayinka might have died of drug addiction. He added that he tried as a father to help Olayinka “fight his weakness.” Obey said doctors also called “me six months ago to inform me that Olayinka has less than six months to live.”

The veteran singer said the fundamental objective of the new ministry is to turn the pains of his son’s death into a solution ministry that will help parents of youths passing through the same to deal with such a situation. The ace singer said FADAM will serve as an avenue to assist parents and families of alcoholic and drug-addicted children to overcome the challenges battling their wards.

“The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live, this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son, since then,” he said. “l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry, l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern. “l also thank Yinka’s friends for their effort and support and l must thank Shina Obey-Fabiyi (my eldest son) for coordinating all his younger brothers and sisters, for extra and special care for Yinka till the end of his life. I also thank the pastors, elders, and the entire Decross family for everything. “Once again! I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn to further condolences to pray for support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction.” Olayinka died on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the age of 48. He was buried the following day, Saturday.

