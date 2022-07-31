Arts & Entertainments

Ebenezer Obey loses 48-year-old son

Legendary Juju singer Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.

According to sources, the late Olayinka died on Friday.

The 48-year-old Olayinka was interred on Saturday.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

 

