Metro & Crime

Ebenezer Obey loses son

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olayinka Olalekan, son of veteran musician, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, is dead; he was 48 years old.

According to reports, Olayinka died on Friday of a cause yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. The deceased was interred on Saturday.

With more than five decades of active singing, Ebenezer Obey is internationally recognised for evolving a unique juju sound from highlife music.

An evangelist by calling, Obey lost his wife of 48 years, lady Juliana Obey-Fabiyi at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on August 23, 2011. She was aged 67.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JTF averted 1,291 attempts on export pipelines, says ex-commander

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta yesterday said they averted 1,291 attacks on three crude export pipelines from January 2019 to date.   The former JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade (rtd), disclosed this while handing over to the new Commander, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, […]
Metro & Crime

Woman, 2 children die in Ogun road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A woman and her two children yesterday lost their lives in an accident at old MRS filling station, Itako area of Ijebu-Ife along the Sagamu – Benin Expressway in Ogun State. The accident involved a Dangote truck with registration number: WW 630 XA and a Ford jeep, marked, KRD 311 HH. New Telegraph gathered that, […]
Metro & Crime

FG evacuates 384 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Some Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday returned to Nigeria after a harrowing experience in Dubai and other Middle East nations. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission disclosed that 384 Nigerians returned to the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the UAE. The returnees were part of the 802 Nigerians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica