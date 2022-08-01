Ebenezer Obey loses son

Olayinka Olalekan, son of veteran musician, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, is dead; he was 48 years old.

According to reports, Olayinka died on Friday of a cause yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. The deceased was interred on Saturday.

With more than five decades of active singing, Ebenezer Obey is internationally recognised for evolving a unique juju sound from highlife music.

An evangelist by calling, Obey lost his wife of 48 years, lady Juliana Obey-Fabiyi at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on August 23, 2011. She was aged 67.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...