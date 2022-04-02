Ebenezer Obey to mark 80th birthday tomorrow

Chief Commander as he is fondly called, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is gearing up to formally join the octogenarian league as he turns 80 tomorrow Sunday April 3. The celebration will also see the Juju music maestro being honoured for his immense contribution to the music industry in Nigeria and Africa at large According to the planning committee for the event, the leadership and members of Decross Gospel Mission will host Obey, who is also the General Overseer of the church, family, and dignitaries in a thanksgiving service on April 3, at the church headquarters, in Agege, Lagos.

In a bid to acknowledge the unprecedented role of the legend in the industry, organisers of Headies Awards have concluded plans to celebrate the music icon with a classy event on May 22, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The event will feature the convergence of the young generation of artistes and others to honour the music icon, just as a new biography of Obey will be launched at the event.

