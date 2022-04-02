Arts & Entertainments

Ebenezer Obey to mark 80th birthday tomorrow

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Chief Commander as he is fondly called, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is gearing up to formally join the octogenarian league as he turns 80 tomorrow Sunday April 3. The celebration will also see the Juju music maestro being honoured for his immense contribution to the music industry in Nigeria and Africa at large According to the planning committee for the event, the leadership and members of Decross Gospel Mission will host Obey, who is also the General Overseer of the church, family, and dignitaries in a thanksgiving service on April 3, at the church headquarters, in Agege, Lagos.

In a bid to acknowledge the unprecedented role of the legend in the industry, organisers of Headies Awards have concluded plans to celebrate the music icon with a classy event on May 22, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The event will feature the convergence of the young generation of artistes and others to honour the music icon, just as a new biography of Obey will be launched at the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Leaving music the best decisions I’ve made –Toni Payne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toni Payne, ex-wife and manager of singer, 9ice, has reflected on some of the decisions she made that worked for her and the new ones she would be working with, moving forward. In the post she shared via her Instagram story, the mum of one stated that she chose success and sanity when she moved […]
Arts & Entertainments

Social Media Influencer, Ambsrowan, ready to become fashion entrepreneur

Posted on Author Reporter

  International Social Media Influencer, Amber Rowan, popularly known as Ambsrowan, is enthusiastic about delving into the fashion business as an entrepreneur. Aside being over the moon about being creatively successful as an influencer, the beauty, who is a cabin crew member of a popular airline, is glad that her skills have also endeared her […]
Arts & Entertainments

Over Her Dead Body set for release nationwide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A new movie, Over Her Dead Body, is set for release, from January 7, 2022, in all cinemas nationwide.   Written, produced and directed by Sola Osofisan, Over Her Dead Body is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law vs. daughter in-law story. Mothers have an undeniable grip on their sons.   The bond between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica