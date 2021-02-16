Sports

Ebi, Gift, others happy with Turkey tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Charles Ogundiya Super Falcons Stars, which landed in Antalya, Turkey, for the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup taking place between February 15 and 24 have expressed their happiness on the opportunity to come together again.

 

The team played last during the qualifiers for the Olympics at the Agege Stadium and yet to come together again due to the cancellation of the Africa Women Cup of Nations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The players speaking ahead of the tournament said it was a good one for them especially with a new coach, Randy Waldrum, at the helm of affairs.

 

One of the oldest members in the team, Onome Ebi, said the Turkey Women Cup would afford the players to learn from the new gaffer.

 

She said: “It is sad that some of the key players of the team won’t be available, but we are going to do what we need to do.

 

“As for the new coach, I already worked under so many coaches and we are looking forward to the new things the new coach will be bringing to the team, his own tactics and pattern of play, I am ready to work with him and I hope he is going to bring something different to the team.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Messi ‘tells Barca he wants to leave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately in the wake of their Champions League failure. Messi cut a desolate figure as his side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. It has led to Messi considering his future – and Esporte Interativo now […]
Sports

Okedeyi’s death throws basketball fraternity into mourning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of referee Razak Okedeyi whose sad demise occurred on Thursday, 23rd, July, 2019. Breaking the tragic news on Thursday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache. The NBBF President, […]
Sports

NBA, ExxonMobil Foundation, Africare donate sanitisers, handwashing stations to 30 ‘Power Forward’ schools in Abuja

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  As part of the Power Forward programme, ExxonMobil Foundation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Africare, a leading non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to addressing African development and policy issues, have donated 30,000 masks, 90 new handwashing stations and hand sanitisers to 30 Power Forward schools in Abuja.   The handwashing stations will reach 35,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica