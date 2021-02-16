Ebi, Gift, others happy with Turkey tourney

Charles Ogundiya Super Falcons Stars, which landed in Antalya, Turkey, for the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup taking place between February 15 and 24 have expressed their happiness on the opportunity to come together again.

The team played last during the qualifiers for the Olympics at the Agege Stadium and yet to come together again due to the cancellation of the Africa Women Cup of Nations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The players speaking ahead of the tournament said it was a good one for them especially with a new coach, Randy Waldrum, at the helm of affairs.

One of the oldest members in the team, Onome Ebi, said the Turkey Women Cup would afford the players to learn from the new gaffer.

She said: “It is sad that some of the key players of the team won’t be available, but we are going to do what we need to do.

“As for the new coach, I already worked under so many coaches and we are looking forward to the new things the new coach will be bringing to the team, his own tactics and pattern of play, I am ready to work with him and I hope he is going to bring something different to the team.”

Like this: Like Loading...