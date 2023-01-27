Ebi, Oshoala top Waldrum’s list for Revelation Cup in Mexico

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has invited 23 players for four-nation competition tagged Revelation Cup Tournament to be staged in Leon, Mexico City, with club less Onome Ebi topping the list. It was reported during the week that the Super Falcons captain, Ebi, has parted ways with her Spanish team, Levante Las Planas, she will however be leading the team to Mexico.

The 23 players also include former captain of the team, Asisat Oshoala, who missed the last Women Africa Cup of Nations due to injury as the team continue their build up to the FIFA Women World Cup later in the year. Long-time number one goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is part of the invited players with Yewande Balogun of AS Saint-Etienne, France, joining her in goal. Hosts Mexico, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the participating teams at the tournament in the State of Guanajuato, with matches between February 15 and 21, and with the objective of preparing the contestants for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Nine -time African champions Nigeria will play their first game of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time (10pm Nigeria time) on Wednesday, February 15th, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia. On Saturday, February 18th, the Falcons will be up against Colombia at 1pm Mexico time (7pm Nigeria time), before Costa Rica square up against the host nation. Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s last opponents, both teams locking horns as from 5pm Mexico time (11pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday February 21st, before hosts Mexico and Colombia draw the curtain on the fournation tourney.

Nigeria’s delegation to the tournament will depart the country’s shores on Saturday, February 11th. The Super Falcons will tackle co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants Republic of Ireland at what will be the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever, this summer in Australia and New Zealand. ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS: Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France) Defenders: Onome Ebi (Unattached); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels) Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France) Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelonua Femenin, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)

