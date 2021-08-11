Business

EBID launches West African devt outlook report

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has launched the maiden editions of its West African Development Outlook (WADO) and the RENDEZVOUS quarterly newsletter.

 

According to a press release, in attendance at the virtual launching ceremony were members of EBID’s Board of Governors, Board of Directors, ECOWAS institutions and agencies, bilateral and multilateral partners, and the press corps.

 

The statement said that the launch of the Bank’s knowledge products is aimed at enhancing the socio-economic discourse of the sub-region, inform and bring value to ECOWAS Member States, and brand the bank not only as a Development Finance Institution (DFI) but also as a Knowledge Institution, abreast with the socio-economic challenges of the sub-region and therefore better positioned to partner Member States in the post COVID-19 transformation agenda.

 

During his address at the virtual ceremony, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr. George Donkor, explained that “the WADO is an annual publication of socio-economic indicators in the sub-region, which reports on the performance and outlook at the country level as well as the sub-regional level, with recommendations on how to navigate some of the development challenges of the sub-region in the short -to – medium-term.

