EBID raises authorised capital to $3.5bn

The Board of Governors of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has unanimously increased the bank’s authorised capital from $1.5 billion to $3.5 billion with effect from January 2023.

The governors also called for the third tranche of the capital of the bank, which is in the sum of $438 million. The Board of Governors, which comprises the Ministers for Finance and Ministers for Planning and Development of the 15 ECOWAS Member States took this decision at its justended 10th Extraordinary session held in Praia, Cape Verde recently.

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr George Donkor, made this disclosure immediately after the session. According to Donkor, the decision by the governors is very strategic and timely especially as the bank intensifies its resources mobilisation initiatives and seeks to position itself as the foremost regional development finance institution committed to playing a key and expansive role in assisting ECOWAS Member States to navigate the path to socio-economic recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian – Ukraine war. Outlining the justifications for the governors’ decision, Donkor emphasised the need for the Bank to improve leverage, capital adequacy, liquidity, and overall risk-bearing capacity. He further underscored the need for the bank to be abreast with industry trends and improve its rating. According to the President of EBID, calling the third tranche of the bank’s capital will no doubt enhance the bank’s capacity to grant concessionary resources to member states in order to accelerate economic recovery.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...