Ebira want Ekiti South to produce Fayemi’s successor

Ebira community in Ekiti State has appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to ensure that Ekiti South produces his successor in 2022.

 

Ebira are an ethno-linguistic group of central Nigeria predominantly farmers, working and residing in in Ekiti South and Ondo North, with Okene, Kogi State, as their administrative headquarters.

 

In a statement over the weekend, a leader of the community Salaudeen Yunusa, said at a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Governor on Ethnic Relations, Sulaiman Nasiru, having lived and worked in the state for over 50 years, their voices needed to be heard concerning the plum position.

 

He said: “We are a large group of people living and farming in this environment. We have lived here for over 50 years.”

