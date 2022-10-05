Ebola: Reps move to prevent transmission in Nigeria

The House of Representatives recently raised the alarm on the risk of the deadly Ebola disease being transmitted in the country and the need to take proactive measures to prevent its occurrence. PHILIP NYAM reports

Worried by the resurgence and spread of the deadly Ebola disease in other parts of Africa, the House of Representatives, last Thursday, mandated the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to set up a national response to control the likely emergence and spread of the Ebola virus in order to spare Nigeria the brunt of the pandemic.

It equally mandated the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately activate strategies to be implemented in monitoring adherence to Ebola guidelines and ensure that residents continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the likely development of the virus. The NCDC was also urged to ensure intensive observation and check on travel protocols for inbound passengers from red flag countries.

The advisory was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) titled: “Motion of urgent public importance on the need for the federal government to activate response against the possible detection of Ebola in Nigeria.”

Presenting the motion, Bagos, who is the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Anti-corruption, said he was aware that on the September 20, Uganda’s health authorities declared an outbreak of Ebola disease, caused by the Sudan virus, following laboratory confirmation of a patient from a village in Madudu sub-county, Mubende district, central Uganda.

He said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised concern that in the absence of licensed vaccines and therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Sudan virus disease, the risk of potential serious public health impact is high. “Investigations are ongoing to determine the scope of the outbreak and the possibility of spreading. Importation of cases to neighbouring countries cannot be ruled out at this stage,” he noted.

According to him, information currently available reveals that the overall risk has been assessed as high at the national level considering: the confirmed Sudan virus and the lack of an authorized vaccine, the possibility that the event started three weeks before the identification of the index case and several transmission chains have not been tracked.

He expressed worry that the Ebola virus is giving a lot of people concern around the world as it was the variant that gave a lot of infections and fatalities. He also expressed concern that Nigeria has reason to be wary at the moment as the deadly Ebola virus can get into the country through our borders or travelers coming into Nigeria for business or any reason and could become dominant if unchecked.

The alarm raised by the House has been applauded by stakeholders in the health sector, with many of them reasoning that the lawmakers should not only be playing politics but also pay attention to issues that border on people’s health and wellbeing. It is a fact that most Nigerians live in crowded environments, especially in the cities and big towns such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna and most state capitals, which can easily serve as fertile ground for the spread of the disease if it is allowed to again find its way into the country.

According to the stakeholders, Nigeria is known in most cases to prefer a fire brigade approach to issues rather than taking precautions hence this timely advice from the legislature if implemented would do the nation a lot of good. Of course, Ebola is not new to Nigeria because the nation felt its adverse effects almost 10 years ago.

It will be recalled that on July 23, 2014, the spread of the disease in West Africa took a dangerous dimension as it made an entry into Lagos. The disease had spread beyond the borders of Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone to Lagos, Nigeria.

The arrival in Lagos of a patient, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American, who was acutely ill with Ebola posed an entirely new threat. Sawyer became the first casualty but unfortunately, the consultant, who attended to him, Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, became a victim to the deadly virus. Lagos, being the most populous city in West Africa had all the trappings and ingredients for the disease to settle in and made maximum damage.

Consequently, the disease spread to involve 19 laboratoryconfirmed EVD cases. The EVD cases were not limited to Lagos State as Rivers State recorded two confirmed cases of EVD with one out of the two passing on. But the government at the time acted proactively as the implementation of public health measures was sufficient to forestall a countrywide spread of this dreaded disease Due to the special attention paid to containing the disease, the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria ended on October 20, 2014, with only 19 total cases reported.

According to the NCDC, “The 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria was effectively controlled using the incident management approach with massive support provided by the private sector and international community. Eight of the confirmed cases of EVD in Nigeria eventually died (case fatality rate of 42.1 per cent) and twelve were nursed back to good health.”

Consequently, on October 20, 2014, Nigeria was declared free of EVD by the World Health Organisation. The Nigerian EVD experience provides valuable insights to guide reforms of African health systems in preparation for future infectious disease outbreaks.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr. Rui Gama Vaz made the formal announcement at a media briefing organised by the Federal Ministry of Health, in Abuja, added that “it shows that Ebola can be contained, but we must be clear that we have only won a battle, the war will only end when West Africa and other affected countries are also declared free of Ebola.”

Vaz, on behalf of the WHO Director General, Dr. Margaret Chan and Dr. Luis Gomes Sambo, the Regional Director for Africa, congratulated the government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Developmental partners that made it possible to contain the outbreak in Nigeria. He observed that “as the most populous country in Africa and its newest economic powerhouse, Nigeria stands at a high risk for the spread of the Ebola virus disease”.

He further pointed out that “the number of people living in Lagos alone, is almost as large as the population of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra-Leone combined.” Ebola virus disease (EVD), formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates.

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals (such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates) and then spreads in the human population through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids.

The average EVD case fatality rate is around 50%. Case fatality rates have varied from 25 per cent to 90 per cent in past outbreaks. The first EVD outbreaks occurred in remote villages in Central Africa, near tropical rainforests. The 2014–2016 outbreak in West Africa was the largest and most complex Ebola outbreak since the virus was first discovered in 1976.

There were more cases and deaths in this outbreak than all others combined. It also spread between countries, starting in Guinea and then moving across land borders to Sierra Leone and Liberia.

It is thought that fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are natural Ebola, virus hosts. Many analysts say the ball is now in the court of the federal government through its relevant agencies to either take the advice of the legislature and save Nigeria from an impending health crisis or neglect the counsel and expose the nation to danger.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...