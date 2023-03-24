Ebony Guber: You Laboured In Vain, LG Chair Mocks PDP, LP

The Chairman of the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chidiebere Uzor has mocked the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the area.

He said the two parties laboured in vain at the just concluded governorship election in their bid to truncate power rotation for the governorship election.

It would be recalled that the PDP governorship candidate in the just concluded poll, Chief Chukwuma Odii is from the local government.

Uzor accused PDP and LP in the area of unholy alliance to truncate power rotation.

He said “our brothers and sisters in PDP and LP who teamed up against us, thinking erroneously, that deploying all manner of violence to win Onicha LGA was all they needed to truncate the existing power rotation in the state and clinch the Governorship, can now see the futility of fighting against equity, justice and fairness. They all laboured in vain.

“Having lost woefully in the entire elections, the opposition elements in Onicha LGA are understandably angry, hopeless and frustrated. Pitiably confused about the next line of action, they have now resorted to smearing my name as their only consolation.

“This explains why they have made fruitless efforts to link me to the unfortunate violence which led to the murder of one Oyibo Nwani, an agent of Action Alliance(AA) who was killed by yet-to-be-identified persons at Amautu Town Hall polling unit on the election day.

“I condemn, very strongly, the gruesome murder of the young man, and I wish to use this opportunity to commiserate with the immediate family, the people of Amautu and the entire Onicha Igboeze clan over his loss.

“I want to use this opportunity to very honestly state that I have no hand in the violence that erupted at the Polling Unit which led to the death of Oyibo Nwani, and that I was not at the polling unit when the incident occurred, and that I did not send anybody to the polling unit, as had been carelessly and maliciously alleged by the opposition elements in Onicha.

“I wish to assure the family of Oyibo, my good people of Amautu, and Onicha Igboeze in general that I will give every necessary support and assistance to the security agencies to ensure proper investigation, arrest, and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime”, he stated.

