Sports

Ebony Shoe award excites Onuachu

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu says he is proud to win the Ebony Shoe, which is awarded to Belgium’s best African player or player of African descent. It completes a hat-trick of awards for the 26-Year-old, who had already won the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year and top scorer’s awards for 2020-21 season.

The Genk striker on Monday became the first Nigerian to win the award in 25 years after he scored 33 goals to emerge as the top African goal scorer in Europe this season. “It doesn’t happen to every footballer and I feel proud, honoured and delighted to win this special award as a Nigerian and significantly as a professional from Africa,” Onuachu told BBC Sport Africa.

“To pick up three awards in a season is unbelievable and I thank God, my teammates and all the fans of Genk and Nigeria for the incredible support. “I thank the organisers of the Ebony shoe award for their consistent and relentless support to African players in Belgium because this prize will continue to motivate us to do more.” Onuachu won the prize ahead of Angola’s Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) and Belgian Théo Bongonda (Genk), who is of DR Congo descent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Deschamps keeps mum over Raiola’s Pogba comments

Posted on Author Reporter

  France boss, Didier Deschamps, would not be drawn into talking about comments made by Mino Raiola, the agent of Paul Pogba. The French midfielder has been in and out of the team at Manchester United this season. He scored an impressive goal as they won 3-1 against West Ham United at the weekend. On […]
Sports

Atlanta’96 Olympics evergreen in my memory–Falilat Ogunkoya

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

In an exclusive interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Atlanta ’96 400m bronze medallist, Falilat Ogunkoya- Omotayo, has said athletes should think more of life after their career, among other issues. Excerpts… It has not been all good for Nigeria athletes at the Olympics in recent years but when do you see Nigerians climbing the podium […]
Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Posted on Author Reporter

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”. The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica