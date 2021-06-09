Ebony Shoe award excites Onuachu

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu says he is proud to win the Ebony Shoe, which is awarded to Belgium’s best African player or player of African descent. It completes a hat-trick of awards for the 26-Year-old, who had already won the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year and top scorer’s awards for 2020-21 season.

The Genk striker on Monday became the first Nigerian to win the award in 25 years after he scored 33 goals to emerge as the top African goal scorer in Europe this season. “It doesn’t happen to every footballer and I feel proud, honoured and delighted to win this special award as a Nigerian and significantly as a professional from Africa,” Onuachu told BBC Sport Africa.

“To pick up three awards in a season is unbelievable and I thank God, my teammates and all the fans of Genk and Nigeria for the incredible support. “I thank the organisers of the Ebony shoe award for their consistent and relentless support to African players in Belgium because this prize will continue to motivate us to do more.” Onuachu won the prize ahead of Angola’s Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) and Belgian Théo Bongonda (Genk), who is of DR Congo descent.

Like this: Like Loading...