News

Ebonyi: 10,000 widows, orphans benefit from lawmaker’s empowerment

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

No fewer than 10,000 widows, orphans and indigent persons in Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in Ebonyi State have benefited from empowerment programmes organised by Hon. Chinedu Ogah, a member representing the constituency in the National Assembly. The empowerment programme, which took place in Item Amagu, Ikwo, his hometown.

The beneficiaries received several bags of rice, Preswrappers worth N7,000 per piece, food items, cash and other gifts distributed to them. Ogah said the high level of hunger in the constituency propelled him to launch the empowerment programme tagged “stomach infrastructure.” He added: “We conducted a survey and we sent some of your committee members, who are here with us home, and we discovered that the major problem in this constituency is hunger. “This is why we tagged this empowerment stomach infrastructure.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, Cross River set to build 1000 social housing units

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu

The Federal Government in partnership with the Cross River State government is set to commence the construction of 1000 housing units to be spread across the three senatorial zones of the state. The social housing programme is under the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) being promoted by the Economic Sustainability Committee in the office of […]
News

‘We are committed to assisting underprivileged’ – Berger Paints

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mr Anjan Sircar, has stated that the company will continue to assist underprivileged in pursuit of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Berger Paints donated an array of foodstuffs and provisions to an orphanage, the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, Surulere, Lagos.   A statement […]
News Top Stories

World Bank raises Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 1.8%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Upgrades global to 5.6% Deutsche Bank: Global economic crisis imminent amid rising inflation The World Bank has raised Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast by 0.7 per cent to 1.8 per cent from the 1.1 per cent it projected for the country in January. The bank, which stated this in the latest edition of its Global Economic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica