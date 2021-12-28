Ebonyi: 10,000 widows, orphans benefit from lawmaker’s empowerment

No fewer than 10,000 widows, orphans and indigent persons in Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in Ebonyi State have benefited from empowerment programmes organised by Hon. Chinedu Ogah, a member representing the constituency in the National Assembly. The empowerment programme, which took place in Item Amagu, Ikwo, his hometown.

The beneficiaries received several bags of rice, Preswrappers worth N7,000 per piece, food items, cash and other gifts distributed to them. Ogah said the high level of hunger in the constituency propelled him to launch the empowerment programme tagged “stomach infrastructure.” He added: “We conducted a survey and we sent some of your committee members, who are here with us home, and we discovered that the major problem in this constituency is hunger. “This is why we tagged this empowerment stomach infrastructure.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...