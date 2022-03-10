Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: 17 lawmakers appeal sacking, file stay of execution

The 17 members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly whose seats have been declared vacant by an Abuja Federal High Court for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday said they have appealed the judgment of the high court.

The lawmakers at a press briefing in Abakaliki also said they have filed a stay of execution on the matter.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, in company of other affected colleagues, noted that they will obey the judgment as law-abiding citizens, but urged their supporters and constituents to remain calm.

“We are law-abiding citizens so we will obey the law. We are dissatisfied with the court ruling which is why we have appealed the judgment.

“It is about two days ago we started hearing the rumour that a Federal High Court in Abuja declared our seats vacant on the ground that we defected from PDP to APC.

“I know the position of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But I am not in a position to know how the judiciary interprets the law. I am not against that.

“We have filed an appeal and a stay of execution. Since the matter is in the court of law there is no need to say anything about it. Our position is that the law will take its position. We are begging our constituents to remain law-abiding,” he said.

 

