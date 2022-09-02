Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: 19-year-old teenager rapes 22-year-old girl inside farm

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl in the state.

The suspect, identified as Miracle Onwe, an indigene of Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state had seen the girl, Ruth (surname withheld) in the farm at Aboffia village in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state where she was working, pushed her on the ground and had forceful carnal knowledge of her.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident to reporters.

He said immediately after the act, the suspect robbed the victim of her Infinix Smart 5 phone valued N45,000 and took to his heels.

 

 

Reporter

