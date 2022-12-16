Ebonyi: 2 IPOB members killed, commander arrested

Two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been killed in Ebonyi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital. He noted that a commander of the outlawed group, Sunday Ubah, popularly known as Bongo, has been arrested by the command.

He explained that a team of police operatives swooped on one of the camps of the IPOB/ESN located at Obegu, a boundary area between Onicha-Isu, Onicha Local Government Area and Ishielu Local Government Area of the state. “The invasion of the criminals’ den was necessitated by an earlier encounter between operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, sequel to a credible information gathered that the hoodlums were operating/ wreaking havoc in the state with a Toyota Sienna space bus which they robbed at gun point from the owner within Ishielu axis.

“A quick trail and joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu Division led to the arrest of Sunday Ubah aka Bongo, the State Commander of the IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi State. The miscreant, who gave revealing pieces of information about the activities and modus operandi of the criminals, initially claimed that he is their PRO and native of Umunnochi in Isiukwuato LGA, Abia State.

“However, a scrupulous investigation aided by his antecedents/profile with the Police Command proved that he is a native of Obegu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and indeed the factional Commander of the outfit in Obegu.

“During the gun duel that ensued while the hoodlums were tracked down and pursued along Agba-Isu road on Wednesday 14/12/2022, a couple of Police operatives sustained minor bullet injuries while two of the hoodlums were neutralised, one (the Commander) apprehended, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“As a follow-up, a joint team of the Command’s Tactical Teams, the Military and DSS, armed with credible information courtesy of the suspect, swooped on the houses/residences of the Commander and others,” Anyanwu stated.

He added that search warrants were executed by the police with massive incriminating exhibits recovered.

He listed items recovered during the search to include; IEDs which he said Police Bomb Expert in the Command described as a complete Bomb Factory – the biggest in the South- East and that each of the hand grenades was capable of causing colossal damage to buildings and mass killing of humans, insignia of Biafra agitation, among others.

