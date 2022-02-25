Ebonyi 2023: Resolving contradictions of charter of equity and guber rotation

T he agitations for the creation of Ebonyi State arose from the inequities and criminal marginalization of Ebonyi people scattered between the remotest parts of old Anambra/ Enugu states and old Imo/Abia states. Because of their aforesaid common plight, these people collectively known as the ‘Old Abakaliki Province’ sought the opportunities of a new state. In anticipation of the creation of Ebonyi State, the founders of the state, through a committee, articulated a charter of equity which failed to earn the agreement or imprimatur of the movement. Giving an insight into the stillborn charter of equity, Chief Martin Elechi in chapter 20 of his book: ‘The 39-Year Road to Ebonyi State’, stated that: “In the main, it emphasised the principle of territorial spread both in official appointments and in elective offices, in the provision of infrastructural facilities and in the education of the people of the state…But the issue of the state capital was central to its acceptance or otherwise.”

Elechi concluded that: “The Charter of Equity…was aborted by irreconcilable postures in the movement!” However, when the resolution of the controversial issue of the capital of the proposed Ebonyi State became mandatory to fulfil the requirements of the Committee on the Creation of States, Local Governments and Boundary Adjustment, the movement unanimously agreed on the Ebonyi Charter of Equity which term was that with Abakaliki as the state capital of the proposed Ebonyi State, the first or pioneer governor of the state should come from the Afikpo bloc!

That broad-spectrum epoch-making meeting of 9th January, 1996 was hosted by Sen. Chris Nwankwo; chaired by Dr. Agom Eze; and attended by Chief Felix Mgbada, Chief Peter Nwankwo, Dr. Francis Okole, Dr. Selina Oko and Chief Martin Elechi among other members of the now defunct Ebonyi State Movement. Consequently, a harmonized memorandum signed by members of the two, hitherto “irreconcilable” camps, was submitted to the Committee on Creation of States at Abuja on 12th January, 1996! No other charter of equity or power rotation arrangement was ever made before or after the creation of Ebonyi State! In the envisaged Ebonyi State, the state capital signified first-line opportunities for infrastructural development, hence the importance of its location which was graded above the pioneer gubernatorial slot.

The charter of equity resolved the location of the state capital in favour of Abakaliki bloc while the pioneer gubernatorial position was to go to Afikpo bloc. On creation, Ebonyi State was split into three senatorial districts – North, Central and South. The 1999 PDP gubernatorial primary for Ebonyi State was contested by Dr. Sam Egwu and others across all the districts; while Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu from South, Chief Chris Nwankwo from North and Amb. Frank Ogbuewu from Central contested that of APP. Sam Egwu and Ogbonnaya Onu eventually emerged as candidates of their respective political parties.

Through deft use of military contacts, Egwu from Ebonyi North, where the state capital, Abakaliki was located, became the pioneer governor of Ebonyi State. That development suffices as the brazen violation of the letter and spirit of the only legitimate charter of equity in the history of Ebonyi State. That, impregnably, is also the root of the turbulent tour of the governorship position of Ebonyi State through the three senatorial districts.

So, the credit for that brazen violation of the only legitimate charter of equity in the history of Ebonyi State as well as the foundation of discord, inequities and violence in Ebonyi gubernatorial rotation in particular and in Ebonyi polity in general should deservedly and squarely on those who jolted the charter of equity in 1999. If good conscience and patriotism had prevailed, nothing precluded anyone from Ebonyi North offered the pioneer gubernatorial position in contravention of the authentic Ebonyi Charter of Equity from making greater history as a conscientious objector! Chief Martin Elechi from Ebonyi Central succeeded Dr Sam Egwu as the governor of Ebonyi State in 2007. Elechi’s miraculous rise to power allegedly arose from his fiduciary relationship with Mrs. Ukpabi Asika whose husband he had served as commissioner in the defunct East Central State.

She allegedly fixed Elechi’s power stunt using her connections with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, then incumbent Nigerian president noted for “guided democracy”! With the administration of Engr. David Umahi set to end in May, 2023, the turbulent tour of Ebonyi governorship which had witnessed vigorous contests among all the three senatorial districts of Ebonyi State has been concluded, opening an opportunity for cleaning the Aegean stable which Ebonyi gubernatorial contests and Ebonyi polity have become.

The spirit and letter of the authentic Ebonyi Charter of Equity made on 9th January, 1996 should be dispassionately applied to the realities on ground in Ebonyi State to solve once and for all the unending contradictions in Ebonyi polity. Verifiable Ebonyi realities are that Ebonyi South which comes second in terms of infrastructural development shall hand power over to another district in 2023; Ebonyi North which violated the charter in 1999 still houses Abakaliki, the state capital which is the most developed part of Ebonyi State and is still being developed; while Ebonyi Central has neither power nor infrastructural development at the moment! In view of the foregoing, nothing can be more equitable, patriotic and rational than Ebonyi Central producing the next governor of Ebonyi State in 2023. That is the true sense, letter and spirit of equity and justice envisaged by Ebonyi founders in Ebonyi Charter of Equity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...