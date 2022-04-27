Ebonyi 2023: Speaker’s endorsement by Umahi undemocratic – Aspirant

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Senator Julius Ali Ucha, yesterday described the endorsement of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru by Governor Dave Umahi as a governorship candidate in next year’s election as undemocratic, illegal and immoral. Ucha said that Governor Umahi’s endorsement of Nwifuru as his successor was unacceptable, unconstitutional and demonic.

Umahi had at the weekend endorsed Nwifuru for the number one position in the state. But, Ucha, the pioneer Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and who represented Ebonyi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, said the governor erred, and alleged that there had been a plan to impose Nwifuru on the people of the state as a governor. He noted that the electoral act and the party constitution provides three conditions upon which aspirants can emerge, which he listed as follows; direct primaries, indirect primaries and consensus. He noted that consensus did not happen in the case of Nwifuru’s endorsement by Governor Umahi.

