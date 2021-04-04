Ebonyi: 55 warlords escape from Police custody

55, out of the 66 suspects arrested on Saturday afternoon at one of the flash points in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by a combined team of Police and Army following the lingering communal war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the community, have escaped from custody, Sunday Telegraph can authoritatively report.

The suspected warlords were arrested at Okpuduma village of the community with arms and charms during the raid of the area by General Commander, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen. Taoreen Lagbaja. Lagbaja, who was on operational visit to the community, following persistent killings, shootings and burning of houses in troubled community, was led by other top army officers; the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba and his special team; the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe; the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, among other government officials.

He facilitated the arrest of the suspected warlords, who were seen in the deserted village.

The suspects were rounded up and security agents in the area searched the places they were spotted and recovered some guns and live cartridges, including charms.

After the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the arms and charms, the GOC and the team proceeded to Nwekendiagu village in the community for same operation while the suspects were handed over to the police by the GOC for movement to police headquarters,

Abakaliki for further investigation. But immediately the team left the community, information filtered in that 55 out the 66 suspects have escaped from the custody while their whereabouts have remained unknown.

Speaking on the escape of the suspects, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Emegha, described it as sabotage on the part of security agencies.

He accused security agents, who were handed over the suspects of aiding their escape and threatened that the government would be forced to use the state vigilante group to end the persistent hostilities in the community.

“Our visit today was a major breakthrough by arresting those people but very unfortunate that out of the 66, security agencies that were saddled with the responsibility of guarding those people to Abakaliki compromised.

As we moved, they released them and the Governor through the Deputy Governor has demanded for an explanation from the CP and the Commanding Officer.

