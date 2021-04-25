News

Ebonyi accuses PDP of sponsoring fake news

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Aba kaliki Comment(0)

Ebonyi state government, yesterday accused opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) of sponsoring fake news in the state

 

The state Commissioner for Information and State orientation, Uchenna Orji made the accusation while reacting to social media posts against wife of the state Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi titled “I will not vote my husband in APC” which was falsely credited to her.

 

Orji said “while we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear Governor is a proud card carrying member of All Progressives Congress, APC with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202; she is a great pillar of support to our Divine Mandate Adminstration and champion of mobilization to the cause of APC in the State.

 

 

Let it be further reiterated that the elegant and superlative amazon of our dear State joined APC with her husband as a response to the clarion call for South East to reintegrate into a party of national spread.

 

“We therefore want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the State that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress, APC.

We also invite the members of the public to discountenance all the social media posts against the First Family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate .

 

“Ebonyi State is irreplaceably APC and our dear Governor is indomitably delivering in his social contract with the people

