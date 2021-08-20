‘Ebonyi Airport’ll provide jobs for youths, host communities’

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State, yesterday said the international airport being constructed by the state government would provide massive employment in the state. Chairman of the association in the state, Mrs. Chinyere Iyioku, stated this when she led her members to inspect the project. She expressed happiness over the pace of work in the project and expressed optimism that it would soon be completed. “The people from this area will benefit very well, it will go a long way to help employ the people from this place and those from other parts of the state. “We are pleased with what is happening here, we are very happy; the quality of work and how the work is going very fast.”

