Ebonyi APC Chair, Guber Candidate escape death

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, and the Governorship candidate of the party and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, yesterday escaped death in auto crash in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The incident occurred after the new timber shade on Abakaliki/Afikpo highway when the Speaker and those in his convoy were returning from APC final rally in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state. Nwifuru, Emegha and former Ambassador to Greece and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Chief Frank Ogbuewu, were in the Speaker’s SUV when the incident occurred. The auto crash involved an APC guber candidate car and a truck. The truck hit the SUV and a concrete electricity pole which fell on the Jeep.

Though the SUV was damaged beyond repair, none of its occupants sustained any injury. Director General of APC Campaign Council, Chief Austin Umahi, described the incident as a miracle. He noted that what happened was an indication that Nwifuru’s candidature was divine.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...