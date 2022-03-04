Ebonyi: APC, PDP take battle to State Assembly

The rivalry between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has taken a new dimension with two members of the state House of Assembly from both parties laying claim to the deputy speakership position, UCHENNA INYA reports

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has 24 members who were all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections. However, 15 of the lawmaker joined Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he defected to the party in November, 2019, while the rest remained in PDP.

The 9th Assembly was peaceful during the defection and the peace sustained untill last week, when the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Odefa Obasi, was removed from office. The seat of the Deputy Speaker was declared vacant by the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru and the member representing Afikpo North East Constituency, Chief Kingsley Ikoro, was elected as deputy speaker. The declaration of Odefa’s seat vacant was done during the House plenary attended by 15 lawmakers, who are members of the APC.

Odefa and eight lawmakers of PDP extraction were conspicuously absent during the plenary. Conflicting letters/new deputy speaker Nwifuru read a letter addressed to the House by APC purportedly from Odefa that he has not resigned his membership of the party. Odefa was said to have defected to the APC, which he denied openly at a press briefing two days to the declaration of his seat vacant. He also denied ever resigning his membership of the Assembly.

The letter on Odefa’s alleged resignation as a member of the Assembly, read in part: “I, Hon. Obasi Odefa, representing Onicha East Constituency do hereby resign my seat in Ebonyi State House of Assembly on this day, 15th November 2021, after due consultation with my family, selected stakeholders and my political associates. This will give me time to pursue other engagements.

“Mr. Speaker sir, I wish to use this medium to thank you immensely for your kindness to me throughout my stay in this house. I cease today, 15th day of November 2021, to be a member of this house. Thank you and God bless you very sincerely.” Nwifuru also read a letter allegedly from Odefa declaring for the APC. The letter dated October 30, 2020, read: “I write to formally notify you of intension to defect from PDP to APC.

This is owing to the injustice and ill treatment meted to the Igbo by the PDP. Please take this as a formal notice and accept my highest regard.” The speaker also read another letter from the APC, which stated that Odefa is a member of the party. He said before reading the letter: “There is a letter that I received this morning in my office and this letter is from the APC addressed to the Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly titled: ‘Non resignation of Hon. Obasi Odefa from APC before his purported press statement of February, 19.’”

The letter read: “Sequel to the press briefing by Hon. Obasi Odefa on the aforementioned date reaffirming his membership of PDP, we write to inform you that despite the purported press statement, he is a bonafide member of APC. “For clarity purposes, Hon. Odefa had his registration at Ogudu Okwor ward polling unit 007, Obegu Amofia ward 1 in Onicha Local Government Area on 12 day of February, 2021 during the last registration/revalidation exercise of the party in the country.

“Mr. Speaker, evidence backing up this are a copy of a letter sent to our office by the ward APC Chairman through the APC chairman of Onicha Local Government Area page 001 of the ward register, where his name appeared in the list of the members and a duplicate copy of his party membership card all herein attached for your verification and possible perusal. “Consequently, we detest this as it is clearly an anti-party activity of which the leadership of the party has already set up a disciplinary committee to look into the matter.” During that plenary, a letter was also read on the floor of the House by the speaker.

The letter purportedly from the member representing Afikpo North East Constituency, Hon. Ngozi Eziulo and her Ivo counterpart, Hon. Oliver Osi, said they are of the APC. The letter dated December, 2, 2020 read: “We the under-listed members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, hereby notify you and present to you Mr. Speaker our resolve to defect from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We are Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Lilian Ezillo, Hon. Oliver Osi. “We write to you Mr. Speaker to let you know that we have defected from the PDP to APC due to the marginalization and ill maltreatment that has been meted to the South-East Nigeria and also the internal crisis in the PDP.”

After the multiple letters were read by the speaker on the floor of the House, Nwifuru declared Odefa’s seat vacant. A motion was moved for the election of new deputy speaker and the member representing Afikpo North West Constituency, Hon. Ikoro was elected the new deputy speaker. The motion was moved by the member representing Ohaozara West Constituency, Hon. Onu Nwoye and seconded by Hon. Anthony Nwegede of Izzi East Constituency.

The speaker congratulated Ikoro who was before then the deputy leader of the House for emerging the new deputy speaker and urged him to strive to work with the rules of the House. His words: “Today, Hon. Ikoro becomes the deputy speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly due to the vacancy my dear brother, Hon. Obasi Odefa left. It is a great joy to me because when we came to this Assembly in 2011, Ikoro was the chief whip and I was his deputy; today by God’s grace, he is the deputy speaker. “On this note my brother; I say congratulations. Strive to work with the rules of the House.

If you do that, I don’t think there will be any issue. We are one in this House of Assembly. One thing is certain, we are working for our people and we are doing whatever we are doing in this House of Assembly for our people. “Our duty is to legislate for the good governance of our dear state and we must strive to do that according to the rule of law and that is what we have been doing. Since we have been doing that, there is nothing anybody can say that we will listen to that person except if you are not discharging your duties effectively.”

Ikoro, in an interview with journalists after his election said: “It is an opportunity to serve. Politics is all about the people because the mandate you are holding is the mandate of the people, you are just trustee of the people’s mandate. So, any opportunity to serve the people is highly welcomed.”

Odefa, Osi, Eziulo kick

Odefa had at a press briefing two days to the declaration of his seat vacant, alleged that there was a plot to remove him from office and declared that he is in PDP and has never joined APC nor participated in its activities including congresses of the party. He also alleged that there are already some clandestine moves to possibly intimidate and harass him, members of his family and political associates for not joining the APC. He, however, vowed that he will remain a member of PDP, stating that he has benefited largely from the party as a 4th time member of the state House of Assembly and has not seen any reason to leave the party.

His words: “As a lawmaker, a democrat, and a firm believer in the tenets of the rule of law, I am very much aware of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), especially section 68, which clearly spells out the constitutional consequences of a lawmaker who defects from the political party that sponsored him for elec-tion to another political party.

“The constitution also spells out in clear terms the conditions that should engender defection from the political party on whose platform one is elected to another political party. My party, the PDP from the ward, local government, state and national levels remain at peace, united and do not in any way present the avenue that could engender my defection from the party to another political party.

“I do not have any moral ground or justification to abandon the party that has been so good to me. More so, after extensive consultations with my constituents at different levels, my constituents have made it very clear that they remain loyal to the PDP and would want me to remain in the party as their representatives. “I therefore, hereby affirm that I am a loyal, committed and proud member of the PDP, Ebonyi State chapter.

Consequent upon the foregoing, I am aware that there are already some clandestine moves to possibly incarcerate, intimidate, and harass me, members of my family and my political associates. I am aware there is a move to make illegal attempt to remove me as the deputy speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, a position that my colleagues have found me worthy and capable of manning for some years now.”

The embattled deputy speaker, who also addressed the press after the declaration of his seat vacant, said he did not author any letter of resignation as a member of the state House of Assembly and vowed to sue the speaker for what he described as forgery. He said: “Ordinarily, this state has been peaceful or should I say it has been a peace of the grave yard. It does appear as if desperate ambition of a few individual is more paramount than the interest of the people of Ebonyi State. This madness for power should have a limit or whatever it is so called.

“First of all, I have never resigned as a member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, I never authored any document and I challenge them to come up with documents supposedly signed by me. Why will I resign from the House of Assembly? Are they the people that sent me to the House of Assembly? It is the people of Oshiri/Ukawu/ Abaomege that can ask me to leave and I will leave and that will be through recalling.

They have to recall me. So, for anybody coming to say I resigned and then you now say you declare my seat vacant is a child’s play. “In any case, saying I joined APC, I have never in my life registered in any other political party except the PDP, I did not go to anywhere they are doing any function, I have not participated in any of their congresses either in the ward, I did not participate in the local government, I did not participate in the state own and I will not also participate in any other function so called purported to be APC. “The fact of the matter is that they know what they problem is.

So, the issue of saying I wrote to PDP, are they also saying they are speaking for PDP and they are speaking for APC? May be they are really confused and I understood that some even read Law. Perhaps, they didn’t go to class very well.

I am a bonafide member of PDP and I am not willing to leave PDP for any other political party and I also said there that the people that elected me don’t want me to go to APC and that I should not defect to APC. “If you are representing people, it is the will of the people that supersedes your own personal interest, not your personal interest.

If I were desperate for power, then I will crossover to APC and we will start scavenging for power as some of them are running around everywhere, scavenging for power but what they forgot is that power belongs to God and it is he that gives power and not man and at the fullness of time, God will speak and the voice of God will be very clear. No man is God, no man has the destiny of another man, no man is stronger than God on earth. “The threat has been long since and I said it earlier.

What they actually wanted to do is to go into the House of Assembly and purportedly impeach me but they realized that they don’t have 2/3rd. Until Christ come, they cannot have 2/3rd of members to impeach me. They now resorted to forgery. Can you imagine House of Assembly members doing forgery; that I purportedly resigned my membership, on what basis? Why would anybody want to declare my seat vacant? Did INEC give a Certificate of Return to any other member? Because of desperation, you want to deny the entire constituency a voice in the House.

Well, if this is the way they came with it, there is no problem. It is now a legal issue and it shall certainly be resolved and sorted out.” Meanwhile, the member representing Ivo Constituency, Hon. Osi, has denied ever defecting to the PDP. The lawmaker, who alleged that his purported resignation letter from PDP was forged, vowed to challenge it in court.

“I have never left PDP. When they left PDP, it is me who went about at the grassroots sensitizing my people from ward to ward that they should remain in PDP and I was attacked by the same people who said I have left PDP. The records are there, my boys were taken to prison and by God’s grace we got them out.

So, how can the same person now gave a purported letter dated November last year that I have joined APC? “I just came back from Abuja where I went to do the birthday of my mentor, political leader in Ivo, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim who is contesting for presidency.

Am I day dreaming to be coming from Abuja and then send a letter that I am in APC? It is just a misnomer and if they say I have joined APC since last year, they have denied me my entitlements and my constituents,” he said. On her part, the member representing Afikpo North East State Constituency, Hon. Eziulo, denied writing any letter to the House announcing her defection from the PDP to the APC. The lawmaker said she has no reason to leave the party which has been so good to her. “I never wrote the letter and can never write such letter. I am still wondering how they came about such letter.

That letter is a forgery. If they said I have resigned let them bring such letter let me see it with my signature. I am considering legal action because that letter was forged and you know forgery is a criminal offence,” she said. The lawmaker claimed that she has not been paid her salary and entitlements since Governor Umahi defected to APC because of her refusal to join the party. “Ever since the governor defected, I have not been paid my entitlement including salary. When I asked, they said their reason is that I have not joined them in APC; that once I join, they will start paying. I told them if that is the condition, I will never join and they are still holding on to it,” she said. She added that despite series of letters and reminders by her lawyers to the House for her entitlements to be paid, the House has vehemently refused to pay her. She added that she is being threatened by those who are hell bent on forcing her to join the APC. The lawmaker said despite not being paid her entitlements, she has always attended sittings and other functions of the House. She vowed to remain with the PDP as the party’s stakeholders and leaders have stood by her since her ordeal in the House started.

Three seats declared vacant within two days

The political intrigues in the Assembly have deepened with the seats of Osi and Eziulo declared vacant. Their seats were declared vacant two days after the 15 APC lawmakers had their plenary and elected Ikoro as the new deputy speaker. It was Ikoro, who presided the sitting at which Osi and Ezilou’s seats were declared vacant. This brought to the number of seats declared vacant in the Assembly to three within two days. Citing section 306 (sub section 2 &7) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Ikoro said that the seats of the two lawmakers were declared vacant due to their allegation that the House forged their defection letters from PDP to APC The leader of the House, Victor Chukwu; the deputy leader, Onu Nwonye and the member representing Onicha West Constituency, Chukwuma Igwe, in their contributions condemned the action of the lawmakers and insisted that the law must take its course.

Umahi, Anyim react

Reacting to change in the House, Governor Dave congratulated Ikoro over his emergence as deputy speaker and appealed to major political actors in the state to thread with caution to avoid overheating the polity. Umahi, who spoke during a church service in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, assured the people of the state of his administration’s preparedness to continue to partner with the House of Assembly for consolidation of the achievements of government. “I am happy to be home and while I was away, I learned we now have a brand new deputy speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Kingsley Ikoro, congratulations,” he said. But a former President of the Senate and erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, who accused the 15 APC lawmakers of desperation in a bid to maintain control of the House, vowed that PDP will soon take over the leadership of state Assembly. Anyim, an aspirant for the 2023 presidential election, while addressing members of the party during an enlarged meeting in Abakaliki, said: “Some people are desperately forging signatures; some people are desperately concocting members. But the fact cannot lie. Our House of Assembly members are intact; nine of them are here as you can see in this meeting. “Without these nine lawmakers, you can’t get 2/3rd majority to do anything in Ebonyi House of Assembly. I want to assure you, by next month many more will join our lawmakers and by the time they know it, we will take over Ebonyi State House of Assembly.”

PDP says Odefa remains deputy speaker

The PDP in the state also accused the 15 APC lawmakers of forgery and desecration of the chambers of the Assembly. The state chairman of the party, Tochukwu Okorie, stated this at a press briefing after the party’s meeting in Abakaliki. His words: “I am happy to announce that the attempted coup d’etat that happened in the desecrated chambers of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, which sought to forcefully remove from office, the deputy speaker, Hon. Obasi Odefa, failed. “Let me state categorically therefore that Odefa remains the undisputed substantive deputy speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. You cannot put something on nothing.

Therefore, falsehood, forgery, lies and impunity cannot and will never be allowed to take over Ebonyi State parliament irrespective of the powers behind such evil move. “The disgraceful document flying around purporting to be a resignation letter by the deputy speaker is nothing but an act of forgery perpetrated by no less a person than the (former) Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Nwifuru, leading a handful of other members.

It is a huge shame that the leadership of the House could descend into such petty crimes and criminality to commit forgery and perjury, telling brazen lies, all in an effort to victimize the deputy speaker for daring the demigod of Ebonyi government house by reaffirming his membership of our great party, PDP. “The PDP in Ebonyi State has now more than ever been vindicated by this show of shame and the total desecration of the altar of democracy and rule of law by a few renegade lawmakers, who on the backing of Governor Umahi made attempt at truncating democracy and the rule of law in Ebonyi State. “Consequently, the purported removal of the deputy speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and subsequent declaration of his seat vacant is not just an affront to constitutionalism, but an insult to the people of Ebonyi State and Nigeria at large.”

“This aberration has failed as it cannot stand, shall never stand and we are assuring the good people of Ebonyi State and indeed all Nigerians that the PDP will remain firm and on the side of the law and therefore, will explore all legal avenues to restore the confidence of the electorate in the state parliament.

“Similarly, as can be confirmed by their presence in our expanded state Working Committee Meeting and their presence in this press briefing, the jejune and forged letters read by 15 members of the House of Assembly to the effect that Hon. Oliver Osi and Hon. Ngozi Eziulo had resigned their membership of the PDP and subsequently defected to the APC is also another sad case of brazen forgery and defamation for which the individual lawmakers have already resolved to seek redress in appropriate courts of law.

“It is important to reiterate that the PDP Ebonyi State will leave no stone unturned in our determined and spirited effort to restore normalcy, law and order in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and bring to justice all those who have conspired and have committed such heinous crimes bringing the state institutions of democracy to disrepute.”

