Ebonyi APC Petitions Adamu Over Relocation Of Election Tribunal To Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State Chapter has petitioned the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu over the relocation of the State Election Petition Tribunal from the state to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the petition signed by the State Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Emegha, the State Secretary, Ofoke Chukwuma and other Executive members of the party, the party urged the National Chairman to use his offices to reach out to the appropriate authorities in ensuring that Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal resumes sitting forthwith in Abakaliki, the State Capital.

The Party Leadership maintained that the return of the tribunal back to Abakaliki will be in the interest of justice, equity and fairness

They maintained that the relocation was the gimmick of the opposition parties, particularly, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State to truncate justice by hoodwinking Ebonyi State Governorship, National and Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki through the instrumentality of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, President Court of Appeal via Chief Registrar Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) to erroneously transfer the Election Petition Tribunal to Abuja undermining the cost implication, public outcry and justice of the case.

“You are truly aware that Ebonyi State under the leadership of Dr. David Nweze Umahi is totally an All Progressives Congress (APC) State.That Ebonyi State is the only state in the South East that won the three Senatorial Seats in landslide.That your Excellency is also aware that All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State convincingly won the just concluded gubernatorial election having Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru as the Governor-Elect.

“That it is pathetic that the loser Peoples’ Democratic Party and its amateur governorship candidate, Ifeanyichukwu Odii (Anyichuks) have been bragging that they will use their connection at the judiciary and bribe their way to victory at the tribunal though Ebonyians massively voted them out at the poll hence their uncalled transfer of the Election Petition Tribunal well sitting in Abakaliki to Abuja.

“That it is on record your Excellency and also proved beyond all shadow of doubt that Ebonyi State is the most peaceful and law abiding state in the South East and very conducive for the Governorship, National, and Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

“That transferring Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal from Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State to Abuja at the instance of the frivolous complaint of the opposition party, PDP is not only laughable but ridiculous to our dear party in particular and Ebonyians in general.

“The said transfer memo/secular is hereby annexed for your information and appropriate action. That the Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition since its inauguration in Ebonyi State has not recorded any threat or intimidation from any person or group of persons save this PDP nefarious/dastardly movements”

The party further stated that they have strong belief in the judiciary and the rule of law “but will not fold its hands to watch electoral miscreants like Ifeanyichukwu Odii of Peoples’ Democratic Party Ebonyi State abuse the rule of law and the judiciary, hence this petition.

They further noted that the party has one hundred and seventy one (171) electoral wards and Two thousand, nine hundred and forty six (2,946) polling units adding that the cost implication of mobilizing witnesses in the said wards and polling units from Ebonyi State to Abuja in every court/tribunal sitting is not only cumbersome but also capital intensive.

They expressed the regret that the relocation will shut out Ebonyians, the party faithful and other interested parties from their fundamental right of participating in the court/tribunal.