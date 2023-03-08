2023 Elections Politics

Ebonyi APGA Guber Candidate Cries Out, Says Police Withdraws Security Officers

Barely 72 hours to Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in Ebonyi State, the State Police Command has withdrawn all the security officers assigned to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the state police command declared Odoh wanted over the murder of the traditional ruler of the Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, HRH Igboke Ewa.

It was gathered that the command withdrew Odoh’s security details on Tuesday night.

Odoh raised alarm over the withdrawal on Wednesday morning, saying his life was in danger.

“I wish to formally raise the alarm and draw the attention of all men of goodwill that the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command has withdrawn all officers officially assigned to me”, he stated.

Details shortly……….

