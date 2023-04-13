Ebonyi APGA Guber Candidate Seeks Disqualification Of Nwifuru As Gov-Elect

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, Professor Bernard Odoh has dragged the Governor-elect, Chief Francis Nwifuru before the Election Petition Tribunal seeking his disqualification.

Odoh is alleging certificate forgery and ineligibility against Nwifuru at the tribunal.

Recall that Nwifuru was declared the winner of the governorship election which was held on 18th March by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC also declared Chief Ifeanyi Odii of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the first runners up while Odoh was declared the second runners-up.

Following the declaration, the electoral umpire issued Nwifuru a Certificate of Return (CoR) as Governor-elect.

But both Odoh and Odii rejected the results and vowed to challenge the outcome at the Tribunal.

Odoh, in his petition to the Tribunal, is urging it to disqualify Nwifuru who was declared winner of the said election and also to nullify the said Certificate of Return issued to him.

Odoh, a geophysics professor, is of the opinion that Nwifuru, at the time of the election was still a member of the PDP and as such was not eligible to be sponsored for the election by the APC.

He averred that Nwifuru, therefore, was not qualified to contest the election to the office of the Governor of Ebonyi State as he belonged to two political parties, which he argued was unconstitutional.

He further alleged that Nwifuru was not qualified to stand for the election as he allegedly submitted a fake certificate to INEC.

Odoh, therefore, prayed the Tribunal to nullify the said election to the office of the Governor of Ebony State held on March 18, 2023.

He also urged the Tribunal to order a second election pursuant to sections 179(3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended into the office of the Governor of Ebonyi State.

Odoh further urged the Tribunal to declare that the said fresh election should be held between the two candidates who scored the highest number of votes at the election held on the 18th of March 2023.

The APGA candidate also prayed to the court for an Order nullifying and/or setting aside the Certificate of Return issued by the INEC to Nwifuru.