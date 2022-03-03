Ebonyi Assembly: Court reinstates Deputy Speaker, two others

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday reinstated Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa as the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The Court also restored the seats of Odefa and two other Lawmakers, Ngozi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) and Oliver Osi (Ivo). The court’s order followed a motion ex parte dated 24th February, 2022 and filled by the trio as plaintiffs against the declaration of their seats vacant and removal of Odefa as Deputy Speaker by the state House of Assembly last month. It further barred the House of Assembly the Speaker, and the Clerk from carrying out any action that will affect the membership of the three lawmakers. Recall that the House had last month declared the seat of Odefa and the two other Lawmakers vacant.
Related Articles
Terrorists’ sponsors won’t see 2021, says Adeboye
Renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors in the country will not see the New Year (2021). Adeboye made the declaration during the monthly Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace Church, Ebute […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom presents N155.6bn 2022 budget proposal to Assembly
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday presented a budget proposal of N155.611,390,265.82 for the 2022 to the House of Assembly. The budget is over N21 billion higher than the 2021 revised budget of N132.5 billion. Presenting the budget christened: “Budget of Economic Advancement and Growth” Ortom said N98.7 billion was allocated to recurrent expenditure, with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World Day Against Human Trafficking: NAPTIP, stakeholders embark on road walk
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Lagos Zonal Command on Friday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 world Day Against Trafficking in Persons with the theme: “Let the voices of victims lead the way”. As part of activities lined up to mark the day, NAPTIP […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)