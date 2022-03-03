Ebonyi Assembly: Court reinstates Deputy Speaker, two others

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday reinstated Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa as the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The Court also restored the seats of Odefa and two other Lawmakers, Ngozi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) and Oliver Osi (Ivo). The court’s order followed a motion ex parte dated 24th February, 2022 and filled by the trio as plaintiffs against the declaration of their seats vacant and removal of Odefa as Deputy Speaker by the state House of Assembly last month. It further barred the House of Assembly the Speaker, and the Clerk from carrying out any action that will affect the membership of the three lawmakers. Recall that the House had last month declared the seat of Odefa and the two other Lawmakers vacant.

