News

Ebonyi Assembly: Court reinstates Deputy Speaker, two others

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday reinstated Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa as the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The Court also restored the seats of Odefa and two other Lawmakers, Ngozi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) and Oliver Osi (Ivo). The court’s order followed a motion ex parte dated 24th February, 2022 and filled by the trio as plaintiffs against the declaration of their seats vacant and removal of Odefa as Deputy Speaker by the state House of Assembly last month. It further barred the House of Assembly the Speaker, and the Clerk from carrying out any action that will affect the membership of the three lawmakers. Recall that the House had last month declared the seat of Odefa and the two other Lawmakers vacant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Terrorists’ sponsors won’t see 2021, says Adeboye

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors in the country will not see the New Year (2021). Adeboye made the declaration during the monthly Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace Church, Ebute […]
News

Ortom presents N155.6bn 2022 budget proposal to Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday presented a budget proposal of N155.611,390,265.82 for the 2022 to the House of Assembly. The budget is over N21 billion higher than the 2021 revised budget of N132.5 billion. Presenting the budget christened: “Budget of Economic Advancement and Growth” Ortom said N98.7 billion was allocated to recurrent expenditure, with […]
News

World Day Against Human Trafficking: NAPTIP, stakeholders embark on road walk

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Lagos Zonal Command on Friday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 world Day Against Trafficking in Persons with the  theme: “Let the voices of victims lead the way”.   As part of activities lined up to mark  the day, NAPTIP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica