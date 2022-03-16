News

Ebonyi Assembly crisis: Three more seats declared vacant

The crisis rocking Ebonyi State House of Assembly yesterday took a new twist as the embattled APC lawmakers of the House declared the seats of three members of the Assembly elected under the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vacant. This followed letters of resignation purported to have been written by the three lawmakers. Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, read the letters during an emergency sitting on Tuesday.

The three lawmakers involved are; Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North), Franca Okpo (Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi North West). Chinedu Onah (Ohaukwu South) moved motion for the declaration of their seats vacant which was seconded by Chukwuma Igwe(Onicha West).

The Speaker subsequently ordered the clerk to write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying it of the development and the need to conduct fresh elections in the affected constituencies. The three lawmakers and their other five PDP colleagues were not present at the sitting while 15 All Progressives Party (APC) lawmakers attended the sitting. The House thereafter embarked on a three months recess.

 

