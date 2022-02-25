News

Ebonyi Assembly declares two more seats vacant

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comments Off on Ebonyi Assembly declares two more seats vacant

Ebonyi State House of Assembly yesterday declared two more seats in the House vacant bringing the number of seats declared vacant by the Assembly to three within two days. The seats of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Odefa Obasi had earlier been declared vacant by the Assembly during its plenary on Tuesday and that of the member representing Afikpo North-West constituency, Hon. Ikoro Kingsley, and immediately elected a new Deputy Speaker af ter the declaration. At yesterday’s plenary, the seats of members representing Ivo Constituency, Hon. Oliver Osi and member representing Afikpo North East Constituency Mrs. Lilian Ngozi Eziulo vacant were declared vacant by the Assembly. This was done in a plenary presided over by the new Deputy Speaker, Hon. Kingsley Ikoro at the legislative chamber Nkaliki. Ikoro, citing Section 306 Sub- Section 2 &7 of 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), said that the seats of the two lawmakers were declared vacant following allegation that the House forged their defection letters from PDP to APC

 

Our Reporters

News

About 157,000 Nigerians die of TB yearly – NGF

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Musa Pam

…as country ranks 1st in Africa, 6th globally The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday expressed concern over the rising cases of deaths in the country as a result of tuberculosis disease. NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a message to mark this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, said Nigeria was one of the countries with the […]
News

Fraudster bags 6 months jail in Oyo, forfeits property to FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

An Ibadan- based fraudster, Toba Agbanah, was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court Ibadan over multiple cases of Internet fraud, totaling N12.1m. The judge convicted and sentenced Agbanah after he had pleaded guilty and subsequently went into a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and […]
News

Buhari re-appoints Shuaibu as FHA chair

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as chairman. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, other members of the board were Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; […]

