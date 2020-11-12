Ebonyi Assembly: Gunmen kill Deputy Speaker’s Legislative Aide

Gunmen, on Thursday trailed and killed Kingsley Obasi, a legislative assistant to the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa.

The deceased was killed in the night in Abakaliki on his way home.

His friend and colleague, one Thomas Eluu, who is the legislative aide to the Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Afikpo North West, Hon Kingsley Ikoro, confirmed the killing on his Facebook wall.

He said: “My colleague at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happens to be a Legislative Aide to The Deputy Speaker shot dead today by unknown men.”

The legislative assistant was killed by suspected armed robbers who also made away with his bag containing money, his wedding invitation cards and other valuables.

A member of his family who did not want his name in print, confirmed the death, describing the incident as a robbery gone bad.

