Ebonyi Assembly to PDP: Zone 2023 Presidency to S’East or risk failure

Members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly yesterday gave the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seven days ultimatum to zone 2023 presidential ticket to south east. The Assembly members said PDP will pay heavily should the party refuse to zone the presidential ticket to the zone.

The members were reacting to an alleged statement credited to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus in an official function in Bauchi that the presidential ticket of the party for 2023 was opened to every zone. But Ebonyi House of Assembly members, who were all elected on the PDP platform, gave the National leadership of the party seven days ultimatum to zone the ticket to south east or await their actions which they said will cause the party dearly. Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who was flanked by other members of the Assembly during a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, said southeast had qualified personalities capable of occupying the position, insisting that it was the turn of south east to produce the next President of the country come 2023.

They said: “The unity of our beloved country, Nigeria, has always been hinged on the principles of equity, justice and fairness. It is on such conventional wisdom that the country has striven to grow and develop equally across all her geopolitical zones. “In furtherance of the above principles, we, the Honourable Members of the sixth (6th) Ebonyi State House of Assembly, wish to draw the attention of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the rightful yearning of our industrious and peace-loving people of the South East Nigeria, that the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 29th May, 2023, be zoned to the South East.

“Since the inception of this democracy, the zone has paid its dues having worked assiduously and massively voted for all the presidential candidates of our great party – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), when the people of the South West in the year 1999 and 2003, the people of North West in 2007, the people of South South in 2011 and 2015, the people of the North East in 2019, all contested for Presidency. It is on record that since the inception of democracy in this country, from 1999 till date, the five (5) States of the South East have always delivered the presidential candidates of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 100 per cent.

“It is only appropriate in the spirit of democracy, equity, justice and fairness that the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 be zoned to the South East. “On this note, we are giving our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 7 days ultimatum to convoke the National Executive Committee of the party and zone the position of the Presidency to the South East Nigeria, especially as INEC has officially announced the date of the presidential elections. “In no minimal measure, this will further develop and unite our dear country.”

Like this: Like Loading...