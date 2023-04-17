Ebonyi Assembly: Umahi Didn’t Request For N33bn Loan

The purported rumour making the rounds that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State approached the State House of Assembly to request N33 billion loan approval has been debunked by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Victor Chukwu.

Speaking on the development at a press conference held on Sunday in Abakiliki, the majority leader said the rumour was the handiwork of desperate opposition in the state.

He claimed that Governor Umahi never requested a loan from the House, adding that with less than a month left until the end of the governor’s term, the governor does not require such a sum.

He said, “Basically, I want to say that the N33 billion loan rumour is both false and misleading. For the records, the Ebonyi State Government never approached the House of Assembly at any time for any loan.

“The State Government never requested any N33 billion loan whatsoever, that I know.

“In fact, the context within which this rumour is being insinuated was what Chika Nwoba, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi, posted on social media.

“As far as I am concerned, the Ebonyi State Government, under Umahi’s watch, has never written to the House for N1bn, N5bn, N10bn, or N20bn loans. This is the handiwork of desperate opposition in the state.

“The governor or the State Government has not come to the House of Assembly requesting for any form of loan approval. What I hate is this extremism in opposition.

“I have found out that we live in a country where when citizens suffer indigestion, they blame it on the government or the people representing them. So, it’s always easy to sell any form of falsehood that is anti-government.

“Therefore, I don’t know why actually this rumour spread on the coming to the House of Assembly for loan approval to access N33 billion, is coming from and why it’s of utmost importance to the opposition.

“It’s false, it’s unfounded and it’s untrue, and does not represent anything semblance of fact in Ebonyi State.

“I sincerely and openly frown at it especially where my name is being mentioned.

“Of course, I’m the one who does the Business of the House, and I’m the bridge between the government and the Assembly.

“Outside the fact that it’s not even possible for any sane man to contemplate such a thing, how can somebody be asking for such a loan on behalf of a government that’s going to elapse by May?

“This is a government we all know that has little or no debt hanging on its neck as we speak. No debt from contractors, no debt from civil servants, no debt from anybody. What is the essence of such a request as being alleged by the opposition?

“This is not only ludicrous to say that Ebonyi Government approached the House of Assembly for N33 billion loan approval request. This rumour is false, misleading, and mischievous, and it was orchestrated by the desperate opposition we have in Ebonyi State.”