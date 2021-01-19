Ebonyi, ASUU meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between the national body of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State over the lingering face-off between the state government and Ebonyi State University(EBSU) chapter of the union, Tuesday ended in deadlock.

ASUU-EBSU and the state government have been at ‘war’ over issues relating to staff welfare, the university’s subvention among others since March last year which led to the lecturers declaring an indefinite strike that month.

However, the union suspended the strike last month without the issues it raised forcing the Zone C chapter of ASUU to visit the visitor of the University, Governor Umahi. But the meeting ended in a deadlock.

Victor Osodoke, National Vice President Academic, of ASUU, told journalists after the meeting that the issues it raised before the visitor of the university, which according to it, were affecting EBSU were ignored while issues of personality and persons became, major issue the visitor looked into.

“We came here because of the short comings among our members in Ebonyi State University and we believe that since the university doesn’t have the Governing Council we could relate with, we should meet with the visitor. The Governing Council of the university was dissolved two months ago and has not been reconstituted.”

But the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima accused ASUU of not having facts about EBSU before meeting the Governor.

He also denied that the Chairman of ASUU in EBSU is being threatened by Umahi.

