Ebonyi Auto Crash Claims 12 Lives

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ebonyi State Command on Tuesday confirmed the death of 12 passengers in a road accident.

Uche Chukwurah, the Sector Commander who spoke with newsmen in Abakaliki said that the accident occurred at the Ezillo end of the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway.

According to Chukwurah, the accident involved a white-colored Ford shuttle bus and a pink-colored articulated vehicle.

He said, “The registration number of the shuttle bus is EBJ 350 XA while the articulated vehicle has no registration number.

“Fourteen persons were involved in the accident with 12 dead and two seriously injured.

“The dead persons consist of 10 males and two females, and the accident occurred at about 10. am,” she said.

The sector commander added that the injured passengers were evacuated to Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.

“The FRSC commiserates with the families of the dead and prays for the repose of their souls.

“We urge motorists to realize that life has no duplicate and drive to stay alive,” she said.

An eyewitness who requested to remain anonymous spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria and said that the vehicles collided while at high speed on the high way.

