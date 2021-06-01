Ebonyi-Benue border attack death toll rises to 52

Death toll in the attack on three communities on Ebonyi- Benue border by herdsmen has risen to 52.

Armed herdsmen invaded Odoke Ishieke, Obakota Ishieke and Ndiobasi Ishieke communities all in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at 3am on Sunday and killed over 30 people, including pregnant women and nursing mothers. The three communities share common boundaries with Ardo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Since the invasion, security agents have been recovering bodies of victims from bushes in the affected communities. A resident of one of the affected communities, who gave his name simply as Nwegede, told our correspondent that 31 bodies were received in Ndiobasi Ishieke, six in Odoke Ishieke and 15 in Obakota Ishieke.

He said: “Herdsmen butchered Izzi people at Nwori Ndiobashi side. Most of the victims are at Sudan Hospital, Onuenyimu, right now battling machete and gunshot injuries.”

Meanwhile, many victims of the attack were still receiving treatment at the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2 (FETHA2) and a health centre close to the scene of the incidents, AMURT.

The Commissioner for Capital City Development, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, told the New Telegraph that over 30 bodies had been evacuated from bushes around the affected communities while soldiers were still recovering more bodies from the bushes. Nwebonyi, who is also a stakeholder in the affected communities, said the panic-stricken residents were in disarray.

He said: “It is a very unfortunate situation. We got a very sad news yesterday morning that armed herdsmen invaded Izzi land partic-ularly in a place called Ndiobashi and killed so many of our people. We quickly alerted the security agencies to come to their aid but unfortunately, the Benue State government, who claimed ownership of the area, could not respond positively.

“But we commend the Governor of Ebonyi State, who upon hearing the incident, swung into action even though the land is in dispute and sent the security agencies to repel the attacks.

As I speak with you, over 30 bodies have been evacuated and as I talk, the soldiers are still evacuating more dead bodies in the bush. “I visited there yesterday (on Sunday) and the victims narrated their ordeal. But of a truth, the area is in disarray.

People are in panic but we have been able to encourage them to complement the efforts of the security agencies to beef up security in the area so that the ugly incident doesn’t reoccur.”

