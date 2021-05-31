Ebonyi-Benue border massacre: Death toll rises to 52

The death toll has risen to 52 in the attack on three communities on Ebonyi-Benue borders by herdsmen.

Armed herdsmen had invaded Odoke Ishieke, Obakota Ishieke and Ndiobasi Ishieke communities all in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at 3:am Sunday and killed over 30 persons including pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The three communities share common boundaries with Ardo Local Government in Benue State.

Since the invasion, security agents have been recovering dead bodies from bushes in the affected communities.

A resident of one of the affected communities who gave his name simply as Nwegede, told our correspondent that 31 bodies were received in Ndiobasi Ishieke, 6 in Odoke Ishieke and 15 bodies in Obakota Ishieke.

He said: “Herdsmen butchered Izzi peoples like this at Nwori Ndiobashi side. Most of the victims are at Sudan hospital Onuenyimu right now battling machetes and gunshot injuries.”

Meanwhile, many victims of the attack are still receiving treatment at the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2 (FETHA2) and a health centre close to the scene of the incidents, AMURT.

One of the stakeholders of the affected communities, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi told New Telegraph that over 30 bodies have been evacuated from bushes around the affected communities while soldiers are still recovering more bodies from the bushes.

Nwebonyi, who is the state’s Commissioner for Capital City Development, said the affected communities are in disarray with the people in panic.

