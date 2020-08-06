Ebonyi bullion van robbery suspects not our personnel –Army

The Nigerian Army yesterday in Enugu denied involvement of its personnel in last week’s botched but fatal bullion van heist where four policemen were killed at Ezzamgbo junction in Ebonyi State. The Army said the purported ‘soldiers’ allegedly arrested for bullion van robbery operation were not her personnel, but long dismissed soldiers. Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists yesterday.

There were earlier media reports that a crack team of police detectives arrested seven armed robbers, including a serving and a dismissed soldier for alleged involvement in the robbery of a bullion van in Ebonyi State on 29th July, 2020.

But in a statement entitled “Re: Police Nab Soldiers, Others For Bullion Van Robbery,’’ the Army spokesperson noted that the two alleged soldiers were not serving in any of Nigerian Army’s units, commands, formations or divisions.

It reads: “The attention of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to on-line publication on the unfortunate Bullion Van Robbery incident at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on July 29 which led to the arrest of two suspected dismissed soldiers and other gangsters involved in the act.

