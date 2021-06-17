News

Ebonyi: Churches, foundation lift 200 widows

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

About200indigentwidows in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Areaof EbonyiState, yesterday benefitted from the financial assistance given to them by two churches and a foundation operating intheareatorevivetheir petty businesses. The Churches, Apex Glory of God and Christian Church, as well as the foundation, the Agape World Outreach, gave the financial assistance to the widows as part of moves to revive and boost their socioeconomic status.

The beneficiaries were said to be engaging in vegetable, pap, palm oil making and other petty trade and vocations which were alleged to be collapsing due to the hard economic situation of the country. Apostle Chukwuma Igbo, one of the clerics and sponsors of thefinancialassistance, said it was done to ensure that the widows were gainfully engage, evenashedescribedpovertyas parent of crime.

He said: “We raise some money for the widows to be able to give them palliatives. We gave them some financial assistance in order to boost what they are doing to enable them to continue to live better. We know those of them who are already doing something to support their families and weknowthosewhoneedabout N5,000 to N10,000 to support theirlittlebusinessesandtrade. We also accommodated those whohavenotstartedanything, but they can start with N5,000 or thereabouts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Giadom to INEC: ‘I’m the acting APC National Chairman’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Victor Giadom, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has written a letter to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), introducing himself as the  acting National Chairman of the ruling party. The party has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following the appeal court ruling that upheld the suspension of […]
News

Report: Many feared killed as troops repel Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Heavy explosions and sporadic shootings echoed Tuesday evening in Maiduguri as Nigerian soldiers repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. According to online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES the sound of explosions from artillery shooting and assault rifles were heard over the Borno State capital. The thunderous sounds of heavy firearms started at about […]
News

30 million subscribe to Nigeria owned video platform

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

    VIDYOUP, a Nigerian video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in Lagos has come on stream with over 30 million subscribers across Africa. VIDYOUP focuses on the delivery of different video contents by content creators all over the world across a range of devices. Available content includes music videos, video clips, short and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica