Ebonyi: Churches, foundation lift 200 widows

About200indigentwidows in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Areaof EbonyiState, yesterday benefitted from the financial assistance given to them by two churches and a foundation operating intheareatorevivetheir petty businesses. The Churches, Apex Glory of God and Christian Church, as well as the foundation, the Agape World Outreach, gave the financial assistance to the widows as part of moves to revive and boost their socioeconomic status.

The beneficiaries were said to be engaging in vegetable, pap, palm oil making and other petty trade and vocations which were alleged to be collapsing due to the hard economic situation of the country. Apostle Chukwuma Igbo, one of the clerics and sponsors of thefinancialassistance, said it was done to ensure that the widows were gainfully engage, evenashedescribedpovertyas parent of crime.

He said: “We raise some money for the widows to be able to give them palliatives. We gave them some financial assistance in order to boost what they are doing to enable them to continue to live better. We know those of them who are already doing something to support their families and weknowthosewhoneedabout N5,000 to N10,000 to support theirlittlebusinessesandtrade. We also accommodated those whohavenotstartedanything, but they can start with N5,000 or thereabouts.

