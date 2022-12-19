Ebonyi Commissioner shot dead

A commissioner in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly commission, Barrister Leonard Chibuzor Alegu, has been shot dead in Anambra state by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, December 17, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, in Umunya community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State

A source said that the deceased was traveling from Abakaliki to Onitsha to attend a child dedication when the incident occurred.

It was further gathered that the deceased stopped to ease himself when his killers accosted him, and in the process of struggling to escape from them, he was shot in the stomach; while the killers made away with his vehicle and phone.

It could not be ascertained if the lawyer travelled with another person in his car at the time of the attack.

Anambra’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not confirm the incident at press time.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Abakaliki Lawyers Association, Barrister Victor Alo, told journalists on phone that the deceased was rushed to Immaculate Heart Hospital, Umudioka, where he was confirmed dead.

A legal practitioner based in Onitsha, also said the deceased’s body had been deposited in the mortuary at Awkuzu, adding that they have reported the case at Oyi Divisional Police Headquarters at Nteje.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information Barr Orji Uchenna Orji also confirmed the report.

