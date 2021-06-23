Ebonyi: Commissioner shuns House of Assembly summon

The Commissioner of Ministry of Capital City Development, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, yesterday refused to appear before the state House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate alleged destruction of properties of some residents of the state. There has been public outcry over alleged destruction of residential houses, shops and other properties belonging to some residents of Abakaliki, the state capital, by the ministry which it considered as against the deployment plan of the city. Following the outcry, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, was said to have set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to look into various petitions against the ministry and to invite those whose properties were destroyed to appear before the Committee to formally lodge their complaints.

But, when contacted by the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee and the member representing Ohaozara East State Constituency in the House, Hon. Lilian Nwachukwu, said that “we expected the Commissioner to appear before this Committee today, 22nd June, but we have not seen him till this 2p.m that we concluded our sitting.” However, the Committee was also said to have summoned the Commissioner on Tuesday to appear before it, but the Commissioner was alleged to have refused to appear before the Committee. Meanwhile, over 60 persons whose properties were allegedly destroyed by the ministry appeared before the House Ad-hoc Committee and submitted both oral and written petitions.

