Ebonyi communal crisis: 8-month pregnant woman abducted

An eight-month-old pregnant Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Effium community, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Mgbeke Oti, has been abducted by unknown persons in the community. The people of Effium and Ezza Effium has been at war since February this year with many killed and properties burnt to ashes. The state government had to request for deployment of more troops and mobile Policemen to the community, following persistent killings and destruction of properties. The government also imposed dusk to dawn curfew in the area, but since the action of the government, there have been calm in the community. But the mother of four was allegedly abducted by suspected warlords when she accompanied her friends from an IDP camp to harvest cassava in Ebeta village.

The woman, who hails from Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, was living in Effium with her family before they were displaced by the crisis that erupted in the area. She was said to be staying in a refugee camp in the neighbouring Nworie village from where she visited a nearby farm to harvest cassava in the company of two women and two children.

Her brother, Lawrence Okoroafor, told New Telegraph that while in the farm, the women were accosted by three men who after interrogating them dragged the pregnant woman away. Okoroafor further explained that the two women and their two children returned to the camp and kept mute until they were pressured by others to explain the whereabouts of the pregnant mother. The state’s Police spokesperson, Loveth Oda, who confirmed the incident, said Police have launched investigations into the matter. According to her, those who accompanied the pregnant mother were in custody while one of their children admitted to knowing the identity of one of the abductors. The spokesperson added that a suspect has also arrested in connection with the crime.

