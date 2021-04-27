Ebonyi communal war: 8-month pregnant woman abducted inside farm

An 8-month-old pregnant internally displaced person in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Mgbeke Oti, has been abducted by unknown persons in the community.

The people of Effium and Ezza Effium has been at war since February this year with many killed and properties burnt to ashes.

The state government had to request for deployment of more troops and mobile Policemen to the community following persistent killings and destruction of properties.

The government also imposed dusk to dawn curfew in the area.

Since the action of the government, there has been calm in the community.

But the mother of four was allegedly abducted by suspected warlords when she accompanied her friends from an IDP camp to harvest cassava in Ebeta village.

The woman, who hails from Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, was living in Effium with her family before they were displaced by the crisis that erupted in the area.

Her brother, Lawrence Okoroafor, told New Telegraph that while on the farm, the women were accosted by three men who after interrogating them dragged the pregnant woman away.

Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Oda confirmed the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...