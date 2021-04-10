Ebonyi communal war: Controversy, outrage trail escape of 55 suspects from police custody

Since January 21, the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state have been at war with over 100 persons killed and houses and other valuable properties burnt to ashes. The people had lived together, inter-marry and do so many things in common.

There is no clear difference between the two clans of the Effium community except their languages. But the people took up arms against themselves, killing and maiming each other because of leadership tussle. Several efforts have been made by the state government to stop the war but to no avail.

The efforts included arrest of political appointees from both sides, arrest of suspects from the two sides, engaging the parties in dialogue and making them to sign an undertaking to end the war among other measures. Despite the efforts, killing, maiming and burning of houses and other valuable properties have persisted.

On Tuesday last week, Governor Dave Umahi visited the community following the persistent hostilities but shooting in the area on that day forced him out of the community. Following this, the governor declared dusk to dawn curfew in the community to end the hostilities The government had to order the deployment of soldiers and mobile policemen from outside the state to beef up security it already put in place to end the bloodletting in the community. To this end, about 150 soldiers and 120 special mobile policemen were deployed in the war zone.

The deployed security agents commenced operation immediately. Last Saturday, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lagbaja Taoreed, decided to visit the troubled community for on the spot assessment. He led by other top army officers, the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba and his team, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha among other government officials. Some journalists, including our correspondent, were in the team.

The GOC and the team started patrolling the community. On getting to Okpoduma village, some youths were seen in the deserted village without panicking over the presence of the team. Their courage raised suspicion and the state Commissioner for Internal Peace, Emegha, met the leaders of the team and informed them on the need to pick them and interrogate them.

The idea was immediately accepted by the team and the youth were arrested. At the end of their arrest, the state Deputy Governor counted them and they were 66 in number while the premises they were seen were searched. During the search, some dane guns and locally made pistol, charms and other incriminating items including live cartridges and cutlasses were found. Some of them were wearing charms on their bodies.

After the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the arms and other dangerous weapons, the GOC and the team proceeded to Nwekendiagu village in the community for same operation while the suspects were handed over to the police by the GOC for movement to police headquarter, Abakaliki, for further investigation. But immediately the team left the community to Abakaliki after raiding Nwekendiegu village, information filtered in that 55 out the 66 suspects had escaped from custody.

The development angered the team and it started causing ripples in the state. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Emegha described the escape as sabotage. He accused the security agents who the suspects were handed over to of aiding their escape and threatened that the government would be forced to use the state vigilante to end the persistent hostilities in the community.

“Our visit today was a major breakthrough by arresting those people but very unfortunate that out of the 66, security agencies that were saddled with the responsibility of guarding those people to Abakaliki compromised, as we moved, they released them and the Governor through the Deputy Governor has demanded an explanation from the CP and the Commanding Officer. “The Commissioner of Police was there, he saw them.

It was my insistence that those people must be arrested, that these are the warriors and they shouldn’t be allowed to stay in the community. So, it is compromise on the part of the security. The reason we have been having this problem in Effium is because the security has compromised. What happened this afternoon is very clear to everybody that they have compromised,” he said.

But the state Police Command claimed that none of the 66 suspects escaped from custody. A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, on the matter reads: “the attention of the Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to a rumour making waves on the social media platform/print media that suspects arrested in connection with Effium/Ezza-Effium intra communal crisis have escaped from Police custody.

“The Command perceives such rumour as unfounded, mischievous and baseless. It is an attempt to create panic in the minds of Ebonyians, mislead the reading public and distract the command. “Therefore, the Command wishes to re-emphasize that up till this moment the Command has no record of cell break or escape(s) from either those arrested and handed over to the Police in connection of Effium/Ezza-Effium Community crisis or suspect involved in any other case within the Command.

“It might interest the Public to know that the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State CP. Aliyu Garba psc+* visited Effium/Ezza-Effium Community alongside the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Enugu on 3rd April, 2021, to inspect the troops and the Mobile policemen deployed in the area as the ongoing crisis has defiled many peace process intimated by the State Government.

“During the visit to one of the Effium village, Okpoduma, some suspected Effium indigenes were arrested and not mercenaries as widely speculated, a search within their surroundings by the security officers recovered five Dane guns, one locally made pistol and some cartridges. The suspects and all recovered exhibits are currently with the SCID for discreet investigation.

“The Command therefore reminds the general public that peddling falsehood is inimical to the return of normalcy to Effium community. Consequently the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Police Command, CP. Aliyu Garba, urges the general public to regard the news as a rumour, baseless and mischievous to suit the intention of the originator(s) and to go about their lawful businesses. Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, told our correspondent that he was in Effium community in response to the security challenges in the area. “I have come to familiarize myself with the environment and advised my commanders on ground on what to do to avert further crisis and challenges on peace and security in this general area,” he said briefly.

On his part, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, explained that the community has left the government with feelings of unpredictability having been doing a lot to restore peace and security in the area. “Government has done so much to restore normalcy in Effium. Unfortunately, each time you think that all is well, they beat you to it. Either they hire mercenaries; I mean both sides; Effium and Ezzas. They hire mercenaries and disguise them as real indigenes of the community.

The military and police are still considerate as there is a kind of force that they will deploy in this place and more people will become casualties,” he said. On the arrest of the 66 suspects in Okpoduma village during the visit he said” yes, remember there is a 24 hour curfew in place in Effium. So, if people are loitering on the road or seen anywhere in the community, they must have to be interrogated especially when some dangerous weapons are found with them. “So, the police will do their job, interview them, interrogate them, find out what why they are loitering. They are claiming to be vigilantes but vigilantes are no longer operational here in Effium. Army and police have taken over the place; we don’t know what vigilantes are doing with dane guns and machetes.

It is not my job; the security men will do their jobs and feed us back.” Meanwhile, there have been reactions from different quarters on the escape of the suspects. A rights group, Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE), Ebonyi State chapter, described the escape as shocking and condemned the development which according to it, is capable of steering up a fresh crisis in the state. A statement signed by its Chairman, Sampson Oko Nweke, Publicity Secretary, Chinasa Awo Okeree and Head of Legal Unit, Barr Sampson Ekigbo, said that it is holding the police responsible over the escape and demanded that all the arrested mercenaries must be accounted for as according to them, if any of them escaped, it will spell compromise, betrayal of public trust for the police and aggravate the already heightened tension in the state.

“HURIDE is making it bold and clear that any attempt to hide the identities of the arrested warlords or set them free secretly without trial must be resisted. We are giving Ebonyi State Police Command and the government of Ebonyi state 24hrs to come out clean on this heavy allegations because HURIDE cannot allow the lives of innocent Ebonyians be sacrificed continually on the altar of business bargains.

“However, if the police and Ebonyi state government maintain silence till the end of this ultimatum. HURIDE will mobilize at least two thousand Ebonyians for a volcanic peaceful protest and will remain on the streets of Abakaliki until the right thing is done,” the group said. Another group, Ezza-Effium Consultative Assembly said the escape of the suspects has confirmed its stance that the security agencies sent on a peace mission in Effium community had been badly compromised and are biased with the mission of annihilating Ezza people from Effium Community. A statement signed by Aligwe Mathias Chukwuma, Chairman of Assembly and Bernard Orichi, Secretary of the Assembly, reads “the arrest of the 66 militias working for Ufiom people and their sponsors on Saturday (out of which 55 of them were freed by compromised security agents), is an incontrovertible proof of our earlier position that militias from different parts of Nigeria had been hired and commissioned to exterminate Ezza-Effium people in Effium community by selfish individuals who place political and economic interests above human lives.

This evil assignment that has been going-on since January this year in Effium community is already a near success as over 500 Ezza-Effium natives have been killed so far and their properties worth billions of Naira destroyed by the hired militias.

“We are constrained to further note that for the men of the Nigeria police to boldly indulge in such a broad day security sabotage in a joint security operation with other sister agencies and before the watchful eyes of Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, and other officials of the state government, is a clear confirmation that there is a hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob in the ongoing carnage in Effium community. This also confirms the alarm raised by this august body that the security agents have been aiding the killings of Ezza- Effium people since the tribal cleansing started in January.” On its part, Nigeria Parents Forum (NPF) said it has watched with concern the killing of children, women, youths and the aged in the communal war which broke out in the community since February 22, 2021.

According to the group, a modest estimate of the casualty figure in the communal war in which hired war mercenaries have allegedly featured has been put at over 300 who are mainly children, women, the aged and other vulnerable groups like the physically- challenged. The statement which was signed by National Coordinator of the forum, Monday Eze noted: “the communal war has lasted for over two months running has led to the suspicion and general bedlam which suffused media platforms that security agencies and authorities in Ebonyi State have either been overwhelmed or have chosen to be complacent, hence the cry for Federal Government’s military intervention.”

